A book highlighting the history of Wisbech's high street has been launched.

'Two Hundred Years of The High Street', written by Wisbech resident Kevin Rodgers covers over 200 years of the street, including the names of almost all shops that have traded there.

Research from old newspapers, advertising leaflets and directories have been used to publish the book, detailing changes Wisbech has seen over the decades.

"'Two Hundred Years of The High Street' gives the history of Wisbech High Street from about 1810 to the present day," Mr Rodgers said.

"For many years, Wisbech residents have looked at the 'gap' of number 24 High Street and the story of its collapse has enlivened folklore. The newspaper cuttings of the time are included to set the record straight.

"All long-term residents of Wisbech will remember Purdys Coffee Bar or buying clothes in Burtons or Harwayes, but where exactly were these shops and how long did they trade in the High Street?"

The book is on sale for £5 from the Etcetera shop, York Row, Wisbech or from Kevin direct. For more information, email Kevin at kevin_rodgers@outlook.com.