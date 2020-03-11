Video

'It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!' - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A homeowner in Wisbech says she was happy to explain that her sealed-off home is because of asbestos removal and not an isolation unit for coronavirus.

She said she only discovered substantial amounts of the deadly cladding when she came to put her house on the market.

Experts wearing special protective clothing have been called in to help remove the asbestos that has given to her semi-detached house in Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech.

They have erected a container outside for a shower block for workers and a second container to deposit asbestos as it is removed.

There is also a sealed temporary walkway into the house to prevent particles dispersing.

'There are no dead bodies or bombs, nothing to do with coronavirus,' the resident said.

'It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!'

The resident added: 'The asbestos services have been here since Monday (March 9) and will be gone by Thursday (March 12).'

Colin Feavyer, one of three workers from Esoteric Environmental Ltd. who were at the property, was quick to reassure the local community that there were no concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19).

'There are no concerns with the coronavirus,' he said.

'We are just working on Bowthorpe Road and removing asbestos which happens to be in the loft,' he said.

'Everything is safe, contained and we can reassure people that there is nothing to worry about.'

Concerns of a possible outbreak in Wisbech began after one resident posted a photograph on social media of two containers today (Wednesday), which he believed to be isolation units.

The Health and Safety Executive says asbestos still kills around 5000 workers each year.

This is more than the number of people killed on the road, and around 20 tradesmen die each week as a result of past exposure.

Their website says that when materials that contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air.

'When these fibres are inhaled, they can cause serious diseases,' says the HSE.

'These diseases will not affect you immediately; they often take a long time to develop, but once diagnosed, it is often too late to do anything.

'This is why it is important that you protect yourself now.'