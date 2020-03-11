Advanced search

Video

'It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!' - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

PUBLISHED: 17:35 11 March 2020

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A homeowner in Wisbech says she was happy to explain that her sealed-off home is because of asbestos removal and not an isolation unit for coronavirus.

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

She said she only discovered substantial amounts of the deadly cladding when she came to put her house on the market.

Experts wearing special protective clothing have been called in to help remove the asbestos that has given to her semi-detached house in Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech.

They have erected a container outside for a shower block for workers and a second container to deposit asbestos as it is removed.

There is also a sealed temporary walkway into the house to prevent particles dispersing.

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

'There are no dead bodies or bombs, nothing to do with coronavirus,' the resident said.

'It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!'

The resident added: 'The asbestos services have been here since Monday (March 9) and will be gone by Thursday (March 12).'

Colin Feavyer, one of three workers from Esoteric Environmental Ltd. who were at the property, was quick to reassure the local community that there were no concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

'There are no concerns with the coronavirus,' he said.

'We are just working on Bowthorpe Road and removing asbestos which happens to be in the loft,' he said.

'Everything is safe, contained and we can reassure people that there is nothing to worry about.'

Concerns of a possible outbreak in Wisbech began after one resident posted a photograph on social media of two containers today (Wednesday), which he believed to be isolation units.

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The Health and Safety Executive says asbestos still kills around 5000 workers each year.

This is more than the number of people killed on the road, and around 20 tradesmen die each week as a result of past exposure.

Their website says that when materials that contain asbestos are disturbed or damaged, fibres are released into the air.

'When these fibres are inhaled, they can cause serious diseases,' says the HSE.

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman’s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

'These diseases will not affect you immediately; they often take a long time to develop, but once diagnosed, it is often too late to do anything.

'This is why it is important that you protect yourself now.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Men charged with burglary after breaking into recycling centre moments after each other

Two Wisbech men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road moments after each other on Sunday March 8. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Men charged with burglary after breaking into recycling centre moments after each other

Two Wisbech men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road moments after each other on Sunday March 8. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Driver ‘found alive and well’ after flipping car into water-filled ditch and leaving scene

The driver left the scene after flipping their car into a water-filled ditch on Dowgate Road, Leverington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Nine things to do in Cambridgeshire

Havana Nights will heat up the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday March 14

New report reveals how much Cambridgeshire County Council pays its bosses and senior workers

Cambridgeshire County Council chief executive Gillian Beasley (inset) authorised the independent investigation into FACT that cost £200,000. However she is confident the council can recover its costs. She also later apologised to taxi drivers. Picture: Archant

Gold Rolex chain and distinctive watch with personalised engraved message stolen while homeowners were away

This gold Rolex chain and distinctive watch with personalised engraved message were stolen from a house in Bell End at Friday Bridge while the homeowners were away. Picture: POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24