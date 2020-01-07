Wisbech resident appeals for help after youths vandalise town flowerbeds

Wisbech resident David Wright spotted the youths uprooting plants and vandalising flowerbeds in Museum Square. Picture: FACEBOOK/DAVID WRIGHT Archant

A Wisbech resident is calling for help from the public to catch a group of teenagers caught on camera uprooting plants and vandalising flowerbeds in the town.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Sunday (January 5) where resident David Wright saw them passing through Museum Square.

Mr Wright saw some of the youths taking part in the vandalism as he took photographs of the group on his phone, before posting them on social media.

Writing on a Facebook discussion forum, Mr Wright said: "Just caught these teenagers uprooting plants from the flowerbed and throwing them at each other; made a right mess of Museum Square. If you know who they are, please ring 101."

Cambridgeshire Police has not received any information relating to the incident, but do encourage anyone that has any details about the group to contact them as soon as possible.