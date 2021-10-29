A full Remembrance Day parade is scheduled for Wisbech this year. PHOTO: Ian Carter - Credit: Archant

A Remembrance Sunday parade in Wisbech is scheduled to go ahead as normal following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wisbech Town Council agreed the plans for November 14 at a meeting on October 6 with the Royal British Legion Wisbech branch.

All involved will be asked to be present in the Market Place, Wisbech at 10:15am.

The parade will then form up at 10:25am and at 10:45am, they’ll make their way to the War Memorial.

The service will start at 10:50am and at 11am, the two-minute silence will be observed followed by the laying of wreaths.

The parade will return to the Market Square to be dismissed.

A spokesperson said: “Deputy Lieutenant, Colonel Mark Knight MBE will be on parade.

“He will present some cadets with certificates in the market square after the parade.”

For more information, contact Wisbech Town Council or the Wisbech branch of the Royal British Legion.