Diligent Wisbech receptionist is the first to set national standard with gold award

A receptionist at a Wisbech vets is setting the standard by being the first person to complete a national industry award scheme.

Stacey Godbold, from Paddons Veterinary Practice, began her career as an animal nursing assistant before switching to the role of receptionist in 2017 following the birth of her two children.

Her dedication to her new role has seen her become the first person to achieve the British Veterinary Receptionist Association’s (BVRA) gold accredited veterinary receptionist award.

By completing the accreditation, Stacey proved she had the skills needed to flourish in her role.

Stacey, who lives in Wisbech and has a cat called Freddie, said: “I took a six year break from work following the birth of my second child, so I was keen to use the training to make sure I was completely up to speed with the role.

“The training was mainly online and I would spend my evenings completing webinars.

“The gold award consisted of a series of case study scenarios commonly seen in a veterinary practice which I had to outline how I would approach, resolve and prevent.

“I am very pleased to have passed the bronze, silver and gold standards and feel it really helps with my day to day work at Paddons.”

The hard work for the mother-of-two hasn’t stopped there as Stacey has also recently completed a Cat Friendly Veterinary Receptionist course with the ISFM.

Practice manager at Paddons, Jennifer Venni, said: “Stacey is a very valuable member of the Paddons’ team and her commitment to training and development has been impressive.

“Veterinary receptionists are the first and last impression a client has of a veterinary practice, so their role can be critical to the success and reputation of any practice.

“Stacey really deserves the gold accreditation and can be proud to say she is the first veterinary receptionist in the UK to achieve it.”

The BVRA is the UK’s professional body for veterinary receptionists and offers training and accreditation for those working in a front of house role.