News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Veterans back for first time since lockdown began

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:36 PM August 4, 2021   
 Bill and Shirley (right) and the DL with Toby North the branch chairman and Bill. 

Bill and Shirley (right) and the DL with Toby North the branch chairman and Bill. - Credit: Wisbech RBL

Royal British Legion in Wisbech got together for the first time since lockdown began in early 2020.  

The first meeting attracted 24 members. 

During the meeting Mr Bill Durrant was elected and invested as the new branch president by the deputy Lieutenant, Colonel Mark Kight MBE.  

He also presented a national certificate to Bill and his wife Shirley for the many years of service and support they have given to the branch.  

Col Knight said that Bill had been an example of the many volunteers who regularly put others before themselves. 

You may also want to watch:

Last year the RBL was forced to advise its veterans and members not to parade at the Wisbech War Memorial but to stand in the safety of their own homes wearing their military regalia at 11.00 hrs.. 

Wisbech branch meets on the third Monday for the month, at 7.30pm, at the ex-services Club, Alexandria Road, Wisbech PE13 1HQ 

 
 


Most Read

  1. 1 Pub car park approved despite 13 residents' noise concerns
  2. 2 Hooded man exposes himself to two women
  3. 3 Pub demolition decision deferred
  1. 4 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
  2. 5 Customers report summerhouse builder to fraud investigators
  3. 6 Charity wins national award for its outstanding service
  4. 7 Homes evacuated as FOUR gas leaks disrupt March
  5. 8 Medieval pottery unearthed at Cambs campsite
  6. 9 Teenager, 16, threatened young couple with screwdriver in park
  7. 10 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mendi's Wisbech

Property

Wisbech nightspot up for sale for £410,000

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Pets rescued by Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Pets

Pets saved in horrific rescue start to be rehomed

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Mooring along River Nene at West End Park, March

Fenland District Council

Abandoned mooring could cost £50,000 to replace, says council

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon