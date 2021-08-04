Published: 12:36 PM August 4, 2021

Bill and Shirley (right) and the DL with Toby North the branch chairman and Bill. - Credit: Wisbech RBL

Royal British Legion in Wisbech got together for the first time since lockdown began in early 2020.

The first meeting attracted 24 members.

During the meeting Mr Bill Durrant was elected and invested as the new branch president by the deputy Lieutenant, Colonel Mark Kight MBE.

He also presented a national certificate to Bill and his wife Shirley for the many years of service and support they have given to the branch.

Col Knight said that Bill had been an example of the many volunteers who regularly put others before themselves.

Last year the RBL was forced to advise its veterans and members not to parade at the Wisbech War Memorial but to stand in the safety of their own homes wearing their military regalia at 11.00 hrs..

Wisbech branch meets on the third Monday for the month, at 7.30pm, at the ex-services Club, Alexandria Road, Wisbech PE13 1HQ







