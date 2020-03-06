Gallery

World Book Day 2020: Pupils at Wisbech school join in the fun for celebration event

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Archant

Schoolchildren in Wisbech donned their best costumes to mark World Book Day this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Pupils from Magdalene House Preparatory School dressed up as their much-loved characters to celebrate the annual event yesterday (March 5), as well as spending time to talk about the stories they find most interesting.

Keryn Neaves, senior deputy head at Magdalene House Preparatory School said: "We are keen to ensure all children enjoy reading and make story-sharing a part of their everyday lives.

"As referenced by World Book Day, reading for pleasure is in decline, so we are more than happy to support this initiative and spark the imagination of every pupil at our school.

"Our pupils embraced the day and the costumes were fantastic."

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Mrs Neaves added: "A big thank you must go to families for supporting this event."

World Book Day aims to help children discover the pleasures of reading through having a book of their own.

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL Pupils at Magdalene House Preparatory School in Wisbech dressed as their much-loved characters for World Book Day. Pictures: MAGDALENE HOUSE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

You may also want to watch: