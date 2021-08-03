Published: 3:35 PM August 3, 2021

A pub will not be demolished just yet even though planning officers felt it could be replaced with four houses.

Fenland District Council planning committee deferred a decision, requesting the county council highways take a fresh look.

Highways had said they had no objections subject to some conditions, but Fenland councillors are not so sure.

It means a delay for owners of the Woadmans Arms in High Road, Newton, who want the pub demolished and four houses built there.

Fenland Council’s own planning officers recommended the application for approval.

But the planning committee wants highways to look again at access and also want its own officers to consider whether four houses is over-development.

Cllr Michael Humphrey says that it is “still my view that that the property was purchased as a development opportunity and retention as a public house was never seriously considered”.

He felt closure “will not serve the village well and should be resisted”.



