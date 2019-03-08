As Wisbech again hits gold standard at Anglia in Bloom, here's some of the volunteers who helped to make that possible
PUBLISHED: 10:27 16 September 2019
Archant
It was another amazing performance from volunteers in Wisbech who got together to celebrate this year's successes in the Anglia in Bloom awards.
Fresh from their success - announced in front of a full house at Burgess Hall, St Ives- the principal Wisbech group of In Bloom volunteers gathered for a celebratory photograph.
St Peter's Church Gardens scooped a gold award in the 'parks under five acres' category.
In the 'small cemetery' category they scooped the sought-after gold award for the Wisbech General Cemetery.
You may also want to watch:
They also claimed gold in the 'large town' category against formidable opposition.
And there was gold for Waterlees in the urban community category, reaping the rewards for a massive community effort.
Chris Durham, chair of judges and vice-chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: "The standard of the entries once again has been raised and the hard work and enthusiasm from of all communities really shone through making judging a pleasure for all.
"Judges were really impressed with community enthusiasm, creativity and the resourcefulness to include re-cycled and up-cycled items within their floral and sustainable displays, a prominent and important theme throughout."