As Wisbech again hits gold standard at Anglia in Bloom, here's some of the volunteers who helped to make that possible

PUBLISHED: 10:27 16 September 2019

Volunteers gather to celebrate In Bloom success for Wisbech 2019. Picture; ROGER RAWSON

Volunteers gather to celebrate In Bloom success for Wisbech 2019. Picture; ROGER RAWSON

It was another amazing performance from volunteers in Wisbech who got together to celebrate this year's successes in the Anglia in Bloom awards.

Moments after their success was announced at this yeart's Anglia in Bloom, some of the team from Wisbech. Picture; ALAN WHEELDON

Fresh from their success - announced in front of a full house at Burgess Hall, St Ives- the principal Wisbech group of In Bloom volunteers gathered for a celebratory photograph.

St Peter's Church Gardens scooped a gold award in the 'parks under five acres' category.

In the 'small cemetery' category they scooped the sought-after gold award for the Wisbech General Cemetery.

They also claimed gold in the 'large town' category against formidable opposition.

And there was gold for Waterlees in the urban community category, reaping the rewards for a massive community effort.

Chris Durham, chair of judges and vice-chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: "The standard of the entries once again has been raised and the hard work and enthusiasm from of all communities really shone through making judging a pleasure for all.

"Judges were really impressed with community enthusiasm, creativity and the resourcefulness to include re-cycled and up-cycled items within their floral and sustainable displays, a prominent and important theme throughout."

