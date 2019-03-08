LETTER: Please, Reason Homes, be reasonable and tell us when works on our Wisbech estate will be completed?

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a "dumping ground" for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Archant

We have been emailing Reason Homes Ltd, as a group, for over a year. Many people have been doing so as individuals, for much longer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES. Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

We are again asking when the Cromwell Gardens Estate in Wisbech will be completed.

The state of the site, compound and unadopted roads are having a detrimental effect on the prices of our homes. Unadopted roads put off potential buyers; especially after the development commenced seven years ago.

The compound and proposed play area are complete eyesores, but most importantly; accidents waiting to happen. The proposed play area is terribly overgrown and a dumping area.

Children go in there to play amongst the six foot high weeds and the fly tipped fridges and sofas! It is over run with rats, bottles and general waste. If the development was complete this would be a welcome and safe place for the children and parents living on the estate, to visit. It is similar to the park and play area off Malt Drive, one of your earlier developments.

Residents want to know who owns the land at the top of their estate where the sign was, it is the access to the gas and water and still has the pole for the sign.. They say it is a complete eyesore. Picture; CROMWELL GARDENS RESIDENTS. Residents want to know who owns the land at the top of their estate where the sign was, it is the access to the gas and water and still has the pole for the sign.. They say it is a complete eyesore. Picture; CROMWELL GARDENS RESIDENTS.

The prices are being knocked down by potential buyers, due to the incomplete state of the site. Homes that do sell need to have indemnity insurances for the unadopted roads, an added expense for the seller. This is another cost, as well as having to drop thousands in order to complete the sale.

So far there have been no communications from your company, on plans for the site, moving forward.

a) When the land on Ellerby Drive will be developed or not, so that the roads can be topped and adopted?

B) When will the play area be started/completed?

You may also want to watch:

C) who owns the land at the top of the estate where the sign was, it is the access to the gas and water and still has the pole for the sign....how can this then belong to 21 Winceby Close? It is a complete eyesore.

We have been approached by the production team at 'Rip off Britain' the BBC consumer rights programme. They saw the article in this newspaper when searching for reports of development issues around the country.

They are preparing for the new series, filming starts in September 2019. They are focusing on issues with new build properties that are sold by developers to people who have issues with the home; issues that affect their consumer rights, such as ourselves.

Before we cooperate at our meeting with the BBC and give them the go ahead to investigate our situation fully, we were hoping Reason Homes would give the residents a firm schedule, in writing of a timescale for completion of our estate.

We do not want to go down the route of shaming Reason Homes and tell our story on national television but you are leaving us with very little choice.

LYNDA HAYDEN

Cromwell Gardens Residents Group

Wisbech