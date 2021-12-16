Community group uses £30k grant to showcase local history
- Credit: The Health Lottery
A community group in Wisbech has used a £30k grant to bring local history into the 21st century through gaming technology.
Wisbech projects CIC were awarded £30,994 by People’s Health Trust, using money raised by Health Lottery East.
The group put the money towards building a new community hub that would bring local people together to socialise and share skills such as VR technology.
VR headsets can zoom through town’s streets as it progresses from the Early Modern period to today.
Lorena Hodgson, creative director at Wisbech projects CIC said: “The idea of using VR started as a means to start conversations because we want people to have all kinds of access to their heritage.
“The VR will allow people to see the town as it used to be and for those less physically able, to see places they can’t easily get to, then share the experiences with others.”
Most Read
- 1 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
- 2 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
- 3 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
- 4 Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in city centre
- 5 'He’s my childhood idol’ - two brothers reunite after decades apart
- 6 Town's Christmas fayre returns with a bang after two years away
- 7 Boy, 6, left scared to go outdoors after 'homophobic attack'
- 8 Domestic abuser who broke partner’s ribs in drunken rage claimed she fell over while drunk
- 9 Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa
- 10 Man escapes serious injury after early morning bridge crash