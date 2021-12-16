News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Community group uses £30k grant to showcase local history

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 7:00 AM December 16, 2021
Wisbech projects CIC put a £30k grant towards building a new community hub that would bring people together

Wisbech projects CIC put a £30k grant towards building a new community hub that would bring people together to share skills such as VR technology. - Credit: The Health Lottery

A community group in Wisbech has used a £30k grant to bring local history into the 21st century through gaming technology. 

Wisbech projects CIC were awarded £30,994 by People’s Health Trust, using money raised by Health Lottery East. 

The group put the money towards building a new community hub that would bring local people together to socialise and share skills such as VR technology. 

VR headsets can zoom through town’s streets as it progresses from the Early Modern period to today. 

Lorena Hodgson, creative director at Wisbech projects CIC said: “The idea of using VR started as a means to start conversations because we want people to have all kinds of access to their heritage. 

“The VR will allow people to see the town as it used to be and for those less physically able, to see places they can’t easily get to, then share the experiences with others.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
  2. 2 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
  3. 3 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
  1. 4 Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in city centre
  2. 5 'He’s my childhood idol’ - two brothers reunite after decades apart
  3. 6 Town's Christmas fayre returns with a bang after two years away
  4. 7 Boy, 6, left scared to go outdoors after 'homophobic attack'
  5. 8 Domestic abuser who broke partner’s ribs in drunken rage claimed she fell over while drunk
  6. 9 Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa
  7. 10 Man escapes serious injury after early morning bridge crash
Heritage
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech dad-of-four Martell Robinson is appealing for witnesses to come forward following a crash in 2018.

Dad-of-four ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash calls on witnesses for help

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died after a collision in New Cut, Thorney on Sunday December 12.

Cambs Live News

Woman dies in collision at Thorney

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of Wisbech attends opening of Past Times shop

New shop bids to bring 'zest for life' for couple

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon