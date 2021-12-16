Wisbech projects CIC put a £30k grant towards building a new community hub that would bring people together to share skills such as VR technology. - Credit: The Health Lottery

A community group in Wisbech has used a £30k grant to bring local history into the 21st century through gaming technology.

Wisbech projects CIC were awarded £30,994 by People’s Health Trust, using money raised by Health Lottery East.

The group put the money towards building a new community hub that would bring local people together to socialise and share skills such as VR technology.

VR headsets can zoom through town’s streets as it progresses from the Early Modern period to today.

Lorena Hodgson, creative director at Wisbech projects CIC said: “The idea of using VR started as a means to start conversations because we want people to have all kinds of access to their heritage.

“The VR will allow people to see the town as it used to be and for those less physically able, to see places they can’t easily get to, then share the experiences with others.”