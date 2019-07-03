Wisbech Community Farm programme gets £19,000 grant from Children in Need

A Wisbech farm based summer holiday programme for disadvantaged children and young people has received a two-year grant from Children in Need.

People and Animals UK CIC will get £19,912 to support their programme, which takes place at Wisbech Community Farm.

It aims to build the children and young people's life skills whilst increasing their confidence, self-esteem and wellbeing.

Katie Bristow, director at People and Animals UK CIC, said: "We know that offering a range of animal and land-based therapeutic activities to young people empowers them, builds their confidence and supports the development of essential skills to help them reach true potential.

"So we are delighted to have been awarded with this grant from BBC Children in Need; it really will help us make a positive impact on local young lives, thank you!"

They join Cambridge Junction who will receive a one-year grant of £10,000 to support a performing arts programme working with children experiencing mental health issues.

The grants have been allocated through the charity's Small Grants Programme.

Across Cambridgeshire, BBC Children in Need is currently funding ten projects to a value of £932,000.

Melinda Connelly, BBC Children in Need regional head of the central region, said: "All of the projects we fund work to make a real difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people, and these recently awarded projects really will go on to change young lives in the area."

