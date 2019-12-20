Advanced search

Pre-school pupils at Wisbech Grammar School stage 'A Wriggly Nativity'

PUBLISHED: 12:23 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 20 December 2019

Pre-school children at Wisbech Grammar School held their ‘Wiggly Nativity’ over the Christmas period. Picture: Supplied

Pre-school children at Wisbech Grammar School held their 'Wiggly Nativity' over the Christmas period. Picture: Supplied

Pre-school pupils from the Fens staged their aptly named 'A Wiggly Nativity' over the festive period.

Pre-school pupils from the Fens staged their aptly named 'A Wiggly Nativity' over the festive period.

The kindergarten, reception, prep 1 and prep 2 children from Wisbech Grammar School (WGS) have been snapped playing their roles in the show.

Adorable photos have been released of the classic nativity cast, along with animals including a chicken, donkeys and cow and horses.

Keryn Neaves, deputy head of prep school, said: "With special thanks to all our fantastic cast and all of the parents for their support!

"It was great to have our Kindergarten pupils open the nativity with a Christmas carol too".

A school spokesman said: "You know Christmas is near when you watch your first nativity of the year and our pupils did not disappoint with their rendition of 'A Wriggly Nativity'.

"This is very apt for little ones who struggle to sit still through a performance. At last, there is a play that will let them all jiggle! It's fun, it's alive, it's a hive of activity.

"When all said and done it's 'A Wriggly Nativity'. Pupils from Kindergarten to Prep 2 took part and put on an impressive performance to their families and staff."

