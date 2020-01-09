'It is just really unacceptable' - Wisbech estate still 'unsafe' with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

An unadopted housing estate in Wisbech still has hazardous pavements, potholes and is used as a "dumping ground" one year since residents campaigned for action.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

The Cromwell Gardens estate has been left incomplete for eight years - with gaping holes, uneven kerbs and blocked drains.

Residents claim that developers Reason Homes won't finish it until their last build of eight town houses on another plot of land in Ellerby Drive is complete.

A campaign group was set up on Facebook last spring in a bid to finally get something done on the estate.

Yet despite support from MP Steve Barclay, Cllr Steve Tierney and fellow councillors in the area - residents say that little has progressed.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

Colin Paterson, who moved on to the estate in 2016, said: "Some of the footpaths have been started on but not yet completed and the roads still haven't been touched.

"There are no play areas for children and they are pushing prams down the road and nearly going into holes.

"The playground area is still a dumping ground - there is all sorts in there.

"It is just still really unacceptable.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

"The containers were moved but sunken drain lids and uneven kerbs still remain.

"We just feel that we are always being fobbed off by Reason Homes."

Residents say that footpaths and kerbs have not been fully completed and paths are unfinished around Cox's Close and the whole length of Weasenham Lane when entering the Cromwell Gardens estate.

Land next to Ellerby Drive has kerb stones only so far down the road and some are missing.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

However, planning enforcement required the toilet block and shipping containers to be removed from the land adjacent to Ellerby Drive.

Colin continued: "The roads are not in safe condition. There are sunken drains needing attention.

"This will affect the value of our homes

"They say that remedial work will take place but then nothing happens."

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

Around half of the residents from 120 houses on the estate are part of the campaign group - which runs from a Facebook page.

Reason Homes have been contacted by the Wisbech Standard for a comment.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action.

