Advanced search

'It is just really unacceptable' - Wisbech estate still 'unsafe' with hazardous pavements one year on

09 January, 2020 - 15:25
Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Archant

An unadopted housing estate in Wisbech still has hazardous pavements, potholes and is used as a "dumping ground" one year since residents campaigned for action.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

The Cromwell Gardens estate has been left incomplete for eight years - with gaping holes, uneven kerbs and blocked drains.

Residents claim that developers Reason Homes won't finish it until their last build of eight town houses on another plot of land in Ellerby Drive is complete.

A campaign group was set up on Facebook last spring in a bid to finally get something done on the estate.

Yet despite support from MP Steve Barclay, Cllr Steve Tierney and fellow councillors in the area - residents say that little has progressed.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Colin Paterson, who moved on to the estate in 2016, said: "Some of the footpaths have been started on but not yet completed and the roads still haven't been touched.

"There are no play areas for children and they are pushing prams down the road and nearly going into holes.

"The playground area is still a dumping ground - there is all sorts in there.

"It is just still really unacceptable.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

"The containers were moved but sunken drain lids and uneven kerbs still remain.

"We just feel that we are always being fobbed off by Reason Homes."

Residents say that footpaths and kerbs have not been fully completed and paths are unfinished around Cox's Close and the whole length of Weasenham Lane when entering the Cromwell Gardens estate.

Land next to Ellerby Drive has kerb stones only so far down the road and some are missing.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

However, planning enforcement required the toilet block and shipping containers to be removed from the land adjacent to Ellerby Drive.

Colin continued: "The roads are not in safe condition. There are sunken drains needing attention.

"This will affect the value of our homes

"They say that remedial work will take place but then nothing happens."

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Around half of the residents from 120 houses on the estate are part of the campaign group - which runs from a Facebook page.

Reason Homes have been contacted by the Wisbech Standard for a comment.

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘It is just really unacceptable’ - Wisbech estate still ‘unsafe’ with hazardous pavements one year on

Residents still upset Wisbech Cromwell Garden's estate is incomplete - one year since they started campaigning for action. Pictured are residents on the estate last year. Picture: CROMWELL RESIDENTS GROUP

Fenland volunteers launch new website to make recycling easier for residents

Councillor Peter Murphy led the Tidy Fenland 'pick up your dog poop' campaign last year. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cambridgeshire’s acting police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby poses three questions to win budget support

Ray Bisby taking over in December as the acting PCC. The taking of the oath was overseen by Justice of the Peace, Benjamyn Damazer JP DL (pictured).

Arsonists set fire to car in field close to B1101 in Friday Bridge

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Interim boss to remain in charge of Wisbech Town throughout January

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) with former player Jon Fairweather. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists