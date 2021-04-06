Published: 2:53 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM April 6, 2021

Runner completed cargo ops and waiting for the next tide - Credit: Runner completed cargo ops and waiting for the next tide

Wisbech Standard and Cambs Times columnist Darren Green provides a summary of arrivals for the port of Wisbech during March 2021.

For the third consecutive month this year, eight ships arrived at the port of Wisbech, one vessel with bricks and the other seven with timber from Riga in Latvia.

The first arrivals of the month were the Sandal and the Kata both arriving on the first PM tide with timber, Seg then arrived on the second AM tide with timber making it three vessels in port at the same time for the third time this year.

Seg completed cargo ops and waiting for the next tide whilst Sandal still has cargo on board to discharge. - Credit: DARREN GREEN

Sandal sailed on the second PM tide. Douwent arrived on the third AM tide with Bricks from The Netherlands.

Kata sailed on the third PM tide followed by Seg on the fourth PM tide and Douwent on the fifth PM tide.

You may also want to watch:

The next arrivals were on the 17th PM tide with the Runner making her first call to the Cambridgeshire port with Timber.

At 12.6m she is the widest vessel to have arrived at the port in almost 20 years. The current record is held by the Figaros at 13.85m back in Aug 2001.

Seg also arrived on the same tide making her second call of the month with timber.

Sandal made her second call of the month arriving on the 18th PM tide with timber making it three vessels in port for the second time this month and the fifth time this year.

Runner and Seg both sailed on the 19th PM tide and the Sandal on the 20th PM tide.

The final vessel of the month was the Lianne arriving on the 27th AM tide with timber and sailed on the 28th AM tide.

This was only her second call to the port having previously called in October 2012 when she loaded a cargo of scrap for export.

The maximum size of vessel that can berth at the port of Wisbech is 83m long x 13m wide x 4.88m deep.

Pictured is Runner completing cargo ops and waiting for the next tide. Also pictured are Seg after completing cargo ops and waiting for the next tide, and Sandal still with cargo on board to discharge.