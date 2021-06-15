Published: 10:14 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 1:55 PM June 15, 2021

Helene G - Backing down to the Turning Basin with the port tug Fenlander assisting 27th May - Credit: DARREN GREEN

The port of Wisbech handled nine ships during the month of May.

One arrived with bricks from Aalst in The Netherlands and eight with timber from Latvia.

The first vessel of the month was the Snowlark arriving on the 7th Pm tide with 1515cbm of timber from Riga.

She discharged on the 8th and sailed on the pm tide to Antwerp in Belgium.

Seg made her 8th call of the year to date, arriving on the 10th Am tide with 2277cbm of timber from Riga.

She discharged on arrival and sailed on the Pm tide on the same day, bound for Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

Helt - In the Turning Basin 1930hrs 26th May - Credit: DARREN GREEN

RMS Cuxhaven arrived on the 11th Pm tide with 1630mts of bricks from Aalst in The Netherlands, discharging on the 12th and sailing on the 13th Am tide bound for Amsterdam.

Helt arrived on the 12th Pm with 1632cbm of timber from Riga, making it 2 ships in port at the same time as she berthed ahead of the RMS Cuxhaven.

Helt then discharged on the 13th and sailed on the Pm tide back to Riga to load more timber.

Sandal arrived on the 15th Pm tide from Riga with 1782cbm of timber.

She discharged on the 16th and sailed on the Pm tide bound for Immingham on the River Humber.

Seg arrived on the 25th Am tide with 2523cbm of timber from Riga, discharging on arrival then sailing on the Pm tide bound for Kings Lynn.

Helt and Helene G at Wisbech 27th May - Credit: DARREN GREEN

Helene G arrived on the 26th Am tide with 2547cbm of timber from Riga.

This was her first ever call at the port and, for the regular portwatchers, she was a near sister ship to the equally impressive Stortebeker which had previously made two calls this year.

At 82.51m long, the Helene G was also recorded as the largest vessel of the month and also the longest vessel to arrive at the port in the last nine years.

She discharged her cargo 26th & 27th then sailed on the 27th Pm tide bound for Kings Lynn, where she loaded a cargo of scrap metal for bound for Aveiro in Portugal.

Helt arrived on the 26th Pm tide with 1820cbm of timber from Riga, discharging on the 27th and sailing on the Pm tide bound for Riga to load more timber for Wisbech.

Helene G - In the Turning Basin with the port tug Fenlander assisting 27th May - Credit: DARREN GREEN

The final arrival of the month was the Sandal on the 30th Pm tide, marking her 8th call of the year to date.

She discharged her cargo of 2114cbm of timber on the bank holiday Monday, sailing on the Pm tide straight back to Riga to load more timber for Wisbech.

So, once again, yet another busy month for the port - handling 16,210 cubic meters of timber (142cbm more than April) and 1,630 metric tonnes of bricks (1500mts less than April).

This makes it a total of 45 vessels to date this year, which is 11 more than the same period in 2020.