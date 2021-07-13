Nine ships arrive in town port within a month
The port of Wisbech handled nine ships during the month of June, with two arriving with bricks from Aalst in The Netherlands and seven with timber from Latvia.
The month got off to a flying start with three ships arriving on the ninth.
This started with regular caller Helt being the first arriving on the am tide with 1754cbm of timber from Riga, followed by the Seg with 2493cbm of timber and the RMS Cuxhaven with 1630mts of bricks both on the pm tide.
Seg sailed on the 10th Pm tide bound for Kings Lynn to load scrap metal, Helt and RMS Cuxhaven both sailed on the 12th Am tide bound for Riga and Aalst respectively.
Bon Vivant made her second call of the year arriving on the 11th Pm tide with 2086cbm of timber from Riga, she sailed on the 13th Pm tide bound for Amsterdam.
Sandal arrived on the 14th Pm tide with 1754cbm of timber from Riga and sailed on the 16th Am tide bound for Riga to reload for Wisbech again.
The second cargo of bricks arrived on the 16th Pm tide on board the Douwent carrying 1600mts, she discharged and sailed on the 17th pm bound for Amsterdam.
Helt made her second call of the month on the 25th am tide with 1732cbm of timber from Riga, she sailed on the 26th pm tide returning to Riga to once again load cargo for Wisbech.
Two more vessels made their second call of the month with the Sandal arriving on the 28th am tide with 2040cbm of timber from Riga, she sailed on the 28th pm tide bound for King’s Lynn to load scrap metal.
Seg arrived on the 29th am tide with 1887cbm of timber from Riga sailing on the 30th am tide bound for Brightlingsea in Essex.
So, once again, yet another steady month for the port handling some 13,746cbm (cubic meters) of timber (2464cbm less than May) and 3,230 metric tonnes of bricks (1600mts more than May).
This makes it a total of 54 vessels for the year to date, which is 14 more than the same period in 2020.