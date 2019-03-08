Advanced search

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up 'is a big victory for Wisbech'

PUBLISHED: 13:33 02 September 2019

A teenager, who broke into a care home, a hair salon and was disturbed during a midnight burglary, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years.

DC Paul Baxter said: "Getting him off the streets is a big victory for Wisbech, he is an example that it doesn't matter if you didn't take anything - the intent was there and we will come down on you just as hard."

Jesse Gray, 19, was seen running out of a house in Sixth Avenue, Wisbech, after he woke a sleeping couple at about 12.30am on July 13.

He had picked up three mobile phones and a wallet but dropped one of the phones and the wallet in his escape.

Shortly after, he broke into Glenfields Care Home in Money Bank, Wisbech but was disturbed by a member of staff and fled empty handed.

He was arrested five minutes later after police tracked one of the stolen phones from the home in Sixth Avenue.

The following day he was further arrested following a fingerprint match for another burglary on July 13 where Gray had entered a hair salon in Norwich Road, Wisbech but had again left empty handed.

Gray, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to two years in a young offenders' institute.

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

