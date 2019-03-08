Advanced search

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

PUBLISHED: 14:49 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 25 June 2019

A Wisbech police officer is facing a misconduct hearing after he allegedly assessed police computer systems about a family incident.

PC James Battson, based in Wisbech, will attend the hearing at Peterborough Education and Conference Centre, on July 3.

It is alleged that between February 16 and March 17 this year, while on duty, PC Battson accessed the system with "no policing purpose to do so".

It is claimed he then accessed the systems again, this time in relation to a family incident, on March 20.

A report issued on the Cambridgeshire Police website, states: "This was completed where there was no policing purpose to do so.

"PC Battson was told by supervisors that he shouldn't be accessing this data."

It is alleged he breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of orders and instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct.

Misconduct hearings are held in public, however some parts of a hearing may not be appropriate for public attendance and so public attendees may be asked to leave the while certain issues are being addressed.

