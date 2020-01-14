Advanced search

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

PUBLISHED: 11:51 14 January 2020

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

Two hours into the New Year a man was stabbed outside a sports bar and nightclub in Wisbech.

Police have confirmed that at 1.55 on New Year's Day police "came across" a man outside the VIP Lounge and Kennedy's Sports Bar with stab wound injuries.

A police spokesman said: "At about 1.55am on Wednesday January 1, officers on patrol came across an injured man outside a sports bar in Chapel Road, Wisbech.

"Officers attended and found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital, King's Lynn, by the ambulance service for treatment.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

The spokesman added: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 114 of January 1."

A local resident said they had spoken to people locally who were "confident" the incident had been captured on CCTV.

No information has been provided on how the victim received his injuries.

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Pam Judge donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Pam Judge donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Police reveal they came across a stabbing victim in Chapel Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of New Year's Day. The victim was stabbed in the leg and needed hospital treatment. Picture; GOOGLE

Fenland Twinning Association call for more members as part of New Year drive

The Fenland Twinning Association outside Fenland Hall in March. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Fen dancers, aged from six to 16, take to stage in competition held at O2 arena in London

Young dancers from Studio 24/7 in Wisbech took to the stage at the O2 arena in London in front of talent scouts. Picture: Supplied

Gifts for vulnerable people at risk of homelessness in Wisbech and Ely

More than 200 gifts were donated for vulnerable people at risk of homelessness in Wisbech and Ely. Picture: CHS GROUP

LETTER: ‘Wisbech will slowly turn into a treeless, barren concrete and tarmac covered wilderness’

‘Our local authorities are actually making things worse,’ says Alan Wheeldon from Wisbech. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists