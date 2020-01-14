Two hours into the New Year and police come across stabbing victim in Wisbech street

Two hours into the New Year a man was stabbed outside a sports bar and nightclub in Wisbech.

Police have confirmed that at 1.55 on New Year's Day police "came across" a man outside the VIP Lounge and Kennedy's Sports Bar with stab wound injuries.

A police spokesman said: "At about 1.55am on Wednesday January 1, officers on patrol came across an injured man outside a sports bar in Chapel Road, Wisbech.

"Officers attended and found a man in his 20s with a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital, King's Lynn, by the ambulance service for treatment.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

The spokesman added: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 114 of January 1."

A local resident said they had spoken to people locally who were "confident" the incident had been captured on CCTV.

No information has been provided on how the victim received his injuries.