Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council to spend £10k on improving lighing at Wisbech park

PUBLISHED: 10:08 02 June 2019

Fenland District Council is to spend more than £10,000 to replace 12 existing street lights in Wisbech park with new energy efficient lights which use LED technology.

Fenland District Council is to spend more than £10,000 to replace 12 existing street lights in Wisbech park with new energy efficient lights which use LED technology.

Archant

Fenland District Council is to spend more than £10,000 to replace 12 existing street lights in Wisbech park with new energy efficient lights which use LED technology.

The upgrade is being carried out as part of the council's street light replacement programme and is scheduled to start next month.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council's cabinet member responsible for parks and open spaces, said: "The LED lights will improve visibility, keep the park safe and well-lit for pedestrians and use 50 per cent less energy than conventional lamps.

"They will also reduce the number of lighting faults due to the LED's reliability and reduce maintenance costs."

The council will be installing six new LED lights in the park costing £10,400, with £4,000 of the funding coming from Tesco's Bags of Help community grant scheme.

The Bags of Help funding was awarded to the council's Active Fenland team and the Three Counties Running Club following their bid to secure additional lighting for the park.

You may also want to watch:

Three Counties coaches Gary Bligh and Richard Betts worked with Lauren Bremner, Active Fenland's senior health and active lifestyle officer, to secure the Tesco funding.

"This is great news for everyone in Wisbech," said Gary. "A safer, better-lit park works for the whole community and will also give local running clubs a safer place to train during the dark evenings in winter."

"It was great to see the whole club pull together to ensure we won Tesco Bags of Help funding to contribute to the cost of the lights," added Richard.

"We are especially pleased that our Monday night 'trackless' sessions with Active Fenland can now move to the park.

- The 'Trackless' running sessions are held on Monday nights from 7pm-8pm, and are open to runners of all abilities.

- Beginners running sessions are held on Tuesday mornings, 9.30am-10.30am, and Wednesday evenings from 6pm-7pm.

For more information, visit: www.threecountiesrc.org

Most Read

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Illegal activity discovered at Wisbech waste site in one-day sting

A waste site in Wisbech was found to be taking part in illegal activity following a one-day sting carried out by environment bosses. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Wisbech stalker jailed for threatening to slit ex-girlfriend’s throat

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Most Read

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Illegal activity discovered at Wisbech waste site in one-day sting

A waste site in Wisbech was found to be taking part in illegal activity following a one-day sting carried out by environment bosses. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Wisbech stalker jailed for threatening to slit ex-girlfriend’s throat

Riki McGrath, of North Street in Wisbech, who stalked and terrorised his ex-girlfriend, including threatening to kill her, has been jailed for more than two years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Jazz in the Garden returns to Elgood’s Brewery this Father’s Day

Elgood’s Brewery Garden will once again be the venue for the Fathers’ Day Jazz event organised by Dave & Sheila Dyer on Sunday June 16.

Council to spend £10k on improving lighing at Wisbech park

Fenland District Council is to spend more than £10,000 to replace 12 existing street lights in Wisbech park with new energy efficient lights which use LED technology.

Back to the forties for nostalgic four-day event to mark D-Day 75th anniversary in March

Hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter.

Cost of Mayor Palmer’s office doubles in a year - from £149,000 to £325,000

Mayor James Palmer - with no election due for two years - shrugs off the criticism of recent appointments to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

‘Sex dungeon’ principal who defrauded school out of £100,000 has been banned from teaching

James Stewart was jailed for four years.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists