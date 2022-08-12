Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder responsible for parks and open spaces, said: " It’s fantastic to see the splashpad arrive so quickly." - Credit: FDC

A £150,000 splashpad – mostly paid for by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority – is about to open in Wisbech.

Funding was agreed by the combined authority in March, 2021, along with four others in Fenland and Huntingdonshire proposals.

It was part of multimillion funding set aside under the market towns programme and for Covid-19 recovery.

Fenland Council submitted the bid to the combined authority.

The Wisbech Park splashpad, developed by aquatic play specialists Ustigate Ltd features a range of fountains and jets designed to keep kids active and cool on hot summer days.

Testing of the equipment has already taken place, with water samples now being processed to ensure that the facility is safe to open on Monday.

The attraction is set to be open every day throughout the summer from 10am until 5.30pm with entry being completely free to all.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder responsible for parks and open spaces, said: " It’s fantastic to see the splashpad arrive so quickly.

“We’re delighted to see it ready for kids to enjoy this summer.

“There is something for all ages at the splashpad and we’re sure it will be a great destination for families and friends to enjoy together.”

In addition to the range of fountains and jets, the splashpad includes a whole host of state-of-the-art features include sequenced displays, touch pads to control water supply and an automatic timer to ensure that water is conserved when the facilities are not in use.

Some additional improvements are still to come, with landscaping and potential toddler play equipment to follow.