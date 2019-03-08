Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

A Wisbech man tried to claim that 14,000 indecent images of children and more than 400 videos found on his computer were there before he bought the laptop at a car boot sale.

However he later pleaded guilty to seven charges of making indecent photographs of children and has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police got involved when they received information that an IP address linked to Stephen Brown's home in Admirals Drive, Wisbech, had been accessing indecent images of children in September 2017.

Officers carried out a warrant at the property on October 12, 2017 and various electronic devices were seized belonging to Brown, 59.

Analysis of the devices revealed a total of 14,222 indecent images of children and 429 videos.

Of the images, 6,822 were classed as category A - the most severe.

In police interview, Brown admitted the electronic devices - namely a laptop, SD card, computer tower and digital camera - were his.

He claimed that officers wouldn't find any illegal material on them and said he had bought them second-hand from a car boot sale in September 2017.

However, Brown later pleaded guilty to seven charges of making indecent photographs of children.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (October 9), where he was handed 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Brown was also ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for ten years.

DC Melanie Bull said: "Brown stored thousands of indecent images representing vile abuse of innocent young people.

"Tackling both the creation and possession of such images is a priority for the force and we are committed to bringing those involved in this type of criminality before the courts.

"The SHPO will also allow the police to manage and monitor Brown's online behaviour over the next decade, thereby reducing the risk of harm to the public."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website.