Convicted paedophile breaches court order by not registering his mobile phone with police

PUBLISHED: 15:43 22 January 2019

Ashley Hammond appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for breaching two sexual offences orders imposed nearly two years ago.

A sex offender living in Wisbech, who was caught and sentenced in a paedophile sting two years ago, was back in court today for breaking a court order about the use of a mobile phone.

Ashley Hammond, 38, was before a judge at Cambridge Crown Court for breaching two sexual offences orders imposed nearly two years ago.

Hammond, 38, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court in March 2017 after he sent sexual messages and images over Facebook to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl, but was actually a man.

The court heard Hammond had driven to meet her for sex.

Hammond was given a three-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) prohibiting him from owning a mobile phone without making it available upon request for inspection by a police officer.

However, in October of last year police visited Hammond’s address in Falklands Drive, Wisbech, and noticed an iPhone charger on his bedside table. Hammond admitted he had owned an unregistered iPhone since late 2017.

Hammond had also breached his SHPO by not notifying police that he had been staying at his girlfriend’s house for three months of 2018.

He pleaded guilty to twice breaching the order and today (January 22) at Cambridge Crown Court was sentenced 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

A new term was also added to his SHPO, preventing him from deleting his internet history.

Hammond was also placed under an indefinite restraining order which will prevent him from contacting his now ex-girlfriend and her children, or entering their home address.

