Heartbroken owner appealing for information after puppy stolen from her garden.

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn Archant

A heartbroken owner is appealing for information after a puppy was stolen from her garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The female English bulldog, with distinctive lilac and tan markings, was taken from Katie Welbourn's garden in Leverington Road, Wisbech, on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 2.

Miss Welbourn said the 11-week-old puppy, which had not yet been given a name, was microchipped.

She said she had been contacted with a possible sighting on the Friday after the dog was taken, after details were circulated on social media.

She said a woman said she saw a man with a similar puppy at King's Lynn bus station between 3pm and 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information about the dog should call 07804 681323