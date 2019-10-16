Advanced search

Heartbroken owner appealing for information after puppy stolen from her garden.

16 October, 2019 - 12:03
The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

A heartbroken owner is appealing for information after a puppy was stolen from her garden.

The female English bulldog, with distinctive lilac and tan markings, was taken from Katie Welbourn's garden in Leverington Road, Wisbech, on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 2.

Miss Welbourn said the 11-week-old puppy, which had not yet been given a name, was microchipped.

She said she had been contacted with a possible sighting on the Friday after the dog was taken, after details were circulated on social media.

She said a woman said she saw a man with a similar puppy at King's Lynn bus station between 3pm and 4pm.

Anyone with information about the dog should call 07804 681323

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, 'regrettable' but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Demolition of 11 and 12 High Street, Wisbech, ‘regrettable’ but now all agree retention not an option as council gives green light for removal

Fenland District Council has agreed to the demolition of 11-12 High Street, Wisbech; 15 flats and a shop on the ground floor most likely to be built there. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech man claimed 14,000 indecent images of children and 400 videos were on his computer before he bought it - then he told the truth

Steven Brown, of Admirals Drive, Wisbech, was handed a suspended sentence after he was found with 14,000 indecent photos of children on his computer. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Tractor driver released under investigation until October 31 after collision in which a man in his 30s died

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Father of six named as victim of Wisbech collision - appeal launched by family friend to support his family

The xi children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Go slow! Farmers cause carriageway closure in Wisbech after leaving mud all over A1101

The state of the A1101 on Saturday, October 12 after farmers left mud all over the road during work at a nearby field. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fenland fundraisers to cycle 24 hours to raise money for hospital and charity that is helping Tilney girl who has bone cancer

Five-year-old Lily Wright, who goes to Tilney All Saints Primary School, has been diagnosed with paediatric chordoma which affects around one in 20 million youngsters. She is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Picture: JOHN HASCHACK.

Police response to suspected hare courser in Cambridgeshire gets more than 100 'likes' on Twitter

Police tweeted these photos of a car they seized at Waterbeach belonging to suspected hare coursers. Picture; POLICE

HRH the Princess Royal to visit Chatteris, Huntingdon and Little Downham near Ely today

HRH Princess Anne is on a visit to the Fens, East Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire today (October 16). She'll be at the Museum of Armed Policing in Chatteris, Corkers Crisps Ely and Hotel Chocolat in Huntingdon. She is pictured on a visit to Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris earlier this year. Picture: ARCHANT.

Police probe death of Cambridgeshire father of five just days after he was assaulted in his home

Cambridgeshire Police announced today they are investigating the circumstances of a death of a man in Bury, near Ramsey. Robert Duquemin, 53, died at a property in Ringwood Close on the morning of Thursday (October 10). Picture: CAMBS POLICE/GOOGLE
