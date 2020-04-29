Advanced search

Video

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:25 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 29 April 2020

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

YouTube/Konrad Klich

Drone footage filmed from above shows how Wisbech is taking on the Government lockdown rules – causing mixed reactions on social media.

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

The video, captured by filmmaker Konrad Klich, has been viewed more than 1,000 times on YouTube and has been described as “powerful”.

Clips show an empty town centre, as well as one or two people walking the streets and hardly any cars, an image of the town, which some argue, is inaccurate.

Replying to the video online, one resident said: I drove to work this morning and did wonder if the lock down had been lifted. Doesn’t seem to be a proper ‘lock down’.”

Another said: “We should be proud of our town. I am just having a coffee whilst working, watched this [video] and it’s brought tears to my eyes.”

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Someone replied: “[Konrad] must have taken these shots in the early hours of daylight I think.”

Another said: “If you watch it closely... some cars and people vanish from it. So, I’m guessing a lot of editing was used on this.”

What do you think of Konrad’s video? Is it an accurate representation of lockdown in Wisbech? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Most Read

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Young entrepreneur to stage live night of entertainment to raise cash for NHS charities

Owner of Discos2TheMax, Max Louth, is hosting a six-hour livestream in a bid to raise cash for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Prisoner about to released after knife attack conviction threw boiling water at fellow inmate, court hears

He was hours from freedom but then Mark O'Reilly hurled boiling water at a fellow inmate at Peterborough prison, A court jaled him for six years. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich

Homes plan for bowling green at the Braza, March, that closed after 50 years, expected to face refusal

The bowling green at the Braza Club, March, closed after 50 years But club bosses who want to build housing there look likely to be thwarted by council planners. Picture; BRAZA

Celebrating our new NHS heroes!

Thank you to NHS painted on road at Hinchingbrooke Hostpital
Drive 24