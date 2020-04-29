Video

‘We should be proud of our town’: Aerial drone footage shows quiet Wisbech on lockdown

Wisbech from above. Aerial footage shows quiet Fenland town during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Konrad Klich YouTube/Konrad Klich

Drone footage filmed from above shows how Wisbech is taking on the Government lockdown rules – causing mixed reactions on social media.

The video, captured by filmmaker Konrad Klich, has been viewed more than 1,000 times on YouTube and has been described as “powerful”.

Clips show an empty town centre, as well as one or two people walking the streets and hardly any cars, an image of the town, which some argue, is inaccurate.

Replying to the video online, one resident said: I drove to work this morning and did wonder if the lock down had been lifted. Doesn’t seem to be a proper ‘lock down’.”

Another said: “We should be proud of our town. I am just having a coffee whilst working, watched this [video] and it’s brought tears to my eyes.”

Someone replied: “[Konrad] must have taken these shots in the early hours of daylight I think.”

Another said: “If you watch it closely... some cars and people vanish from it. So, I’m guessing a lot of editing was used on this.”

What do you think of Konrad’s video? Is it an accurate representation of lockdown in Wisbech? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk