'Pop-up' supper success for Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech with chef Alison Sloan

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING Archant

A taste of fine dining with a twist of the Mediterranean Deep South attracted a full house at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech.

The pop-up supper staged on Saturday at the first home of the town's most famous daughter, the celebrated social reformer and co-founder of the National Trust, was the opening supper club of the summer season, which runs from May to September.

The suppers have been running at the museum at 7 South Brink for two years and are staged by food consultant Alison Sloan. Previous ones have ranged from the exotic to home-grown favourites, including Persian food, bangers and mash, fish, curry and pie nights and a French bistro evening.

More than 20 diners gathered for the Greek night and tucked into beetroot hummus and flatbreads, courgette fitters, lemon and oregano chicken, tomatoes baked with feta and olives and semolina cake with the heavenly sweet, pistachio brittle.

Mrs Sloan said: "Diners enjoyed Greek meze al fresco in the pretty museum courtyard and the atmosphere was fabulous."

The next event is brunch on June 16 at 10.30am featuring Buck's Fizz, a full English and home-made pastries. Tickets are on sale at £10 per person and £5 for children under ten, with under-fives being admitted free.

A champagne, cheese and charcuterie evening on July 6 is at 7.30pm and tickets are £18 per person.

The tickets for all the events need to be pre-booked by calling 07778 324250 and all proceeds go to the museum.

