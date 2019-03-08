Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Pop-up' supper success for Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech with chef Alison Sloan

PUBLISHED: 12:56 05 June 2019

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING

Archant

A taste of fine dining with a twist of the Mediterranean Deep South attracted a full house at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech.

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING

The pop-up supper staged on Saturday at the first home of the town's most famous daughter, the celebrated social reformer and co-founder of the National Trust, was the opening supper club of the summer season, which runs from May to September.

The suppers have been running at the museum at 7 South Brink for two years and are staged by food consultant Alison Sloan. Previous ones have ranged from the exotic to home-grown favourites, including Persian food, bangers and mash, fish, curry and pie nights and a French bistro evening.

More than 20 diners gathered for the Greek night and tucked into beetroot hummus and flatbreads, courgette fitters, lemon and oregano chicken, tomatoes baked with feta and olives and semolina cake with the heavenly sweet, pistachio brittle.

Mrs Sloan said: "Diners enjoyed Greek meze al fresco in the pretty museum courtyard and the atmosphere was fabulous."

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KINGPop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING

The next event is brunch on June 16 at 10.30am featuring Buck's Fizz, a full English and home-made pastries. Tickets are on sale at £10 per person and £5 for children under ten, with under-fives being admitted free.

A champagne, cheese and charcuterie evening on July 6 is at 7.30pm and tickets are £18 per person.

The tickets for all the events need to be pre-booked by calling 07778 324250 and all proceeds go to the museum.

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Fenland Council to decide on family’s bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

Most Read

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Fenland Council to decide on family’s bid to create small gypsy caravan site in Doddington

Site plan put before Fenland District Council by family from Doddington who hope to create a small gypsy caravan site. Picture; PLANNING AGENT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Copy of will obtained by Cambs Times shows former mayor Patsy Brewin DID allow home to be sold for development to create scholarships for local students

Brewin Oaks, March, which may be sold for development. It was the home of former mayor Patsy Brewin and there is an application to build 45 homes there. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Pop-up’ supper success for Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House in Wisbech with chef Alison Sloan

Pop-up supper at Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum, Wisbech. First of a series for 2019. Picture; PETER KING

In Pictures: Outwell Raft Race 2019

Splash! The annual Outwell Raft Race 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech woman raises thousands for cancer charity by knitting festive treats

Lorna Hickling (centre) has been knitting Easter chicks and Christmas decorations over the last seven years, who has so far raised £900 for Cancer Research UK to add to a grand total of £6,000. Picture: SM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists