News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Musician records four albums in two years while waiting for leg surgery

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:23 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 9:48 AM October 6, 2021
Wisbech musician Des Volo recorded four albums whilst waiting two years for Covid-delayed surgery on his legs.

Wisbech musician Des Volo recorded four albums whilst waiting two years for Covid-delayed surgery on his legs. - Credit: DES VOLO

A Wisbech man recorded four albums whilst waiting two years for Covid-delayed surgery on his legs.

Des Volo, who studied music at the College of West Anglia, said his work on the land "came to an abrupt end" when he seriously injured his leg.

"This was a huge blow mentally, but luckily my friends were there for me," he said.

Having been on the waiting list at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Covid-19 ruined his hopes of a swift return to work. 

"But my boss has been very kind and patiently awaits my return," Des added.

But, instead of letting the injury get him down, he turned the situation he found himself in into "something positive. 

You may also want to watch:

"So I buckled down and learned how to use modern technology to create music. 

"I play a lot of instruments as I am from a musical background," he said, adding that his dad is a guitarist with the local band The Rusty Relics. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid appeal moves from Peterborough to Cambridge and now to Huntingdon  
  2. 2 Man attempted to stab passer-by after argument with mum
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to grandfather, 60, killed in A1 motorcycle crash
  1. 4 Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
  2. 5 Motorist left 'unable to get to work for two days' amid fuel crisis
  3. 6 Corkers plan to restore factory to former glory
  4. 7 Care home ‘overwhelmed’ by harvest festival donations
  5. 8 Family watch in horror after arson attack on trampoline
  6. 9 'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain
  7. 10 Sports tie a thriller as table-topping youngsters stay unbeaten

Having started to make his own electronic dance songs from his bedroom studio, he found his own sound, which is influenced by 90s dance music.

Music
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech, was killed in a crash on the A141 at March on Friday September 24

Cambs Live

Woman, 50, killed in A141 March crash named by police

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
In one fell swoop homeless camp closed

Cambs Live

Bailiffs close homeless camp and threaten to sell tents left behind 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Five men and one woman were arrested in the areas of Wisbech and Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Six arrested in drugs conspiracy investigation

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech, was killed in a crash on the A141 at March on Friday September 24

Cambs Live

Son's emotional tribute to 'beautiful and gentle' mum killed in A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon