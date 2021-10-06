Published: 9:23 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 9:48 AM October 6, 2021

Wisbech musician Des Volo recorded four albums whilst waiting two years for Covid-delayed surgery on his legs. - Credit: DES VOLO

A Wisbech man recorded four albums whilst waiting two years for Covid-delayed surgery on his legs.

Des Volo, who studied music at the College of West Anglia, said his work on the land "came to an abrupt end" when he seriously injured his leg.

"This was a huge blow mentally, but luckily my friends were there for me," he said.

Having been on the waiting list at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Covid-19 ruined his hopes of a swift return to work.

"But my boss has been very kind and patiently awaits my return," Des added.

But, instead of letting the injury get him down, he turned the situation he found himself in into "something positive.

"So I buckled down and learned how to use modern technology to create music.

"I play a lot of instruments as I am from a musical background," he said, adding that his dad is a guitarist with the local band The Rusty Relics.

Having started to make his own electronic dance songs from his bedroom studio, he found his own sound, which is influenced by 90s dance music.