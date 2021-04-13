News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Five fire crews called to building blaze

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:18 AM April 13, 2021   
Cambs Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Museum Square in Wisbech.

Cambs Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Museum Square in Wisbech. - Credit: JULIET CAIRNS

Five fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out on the first floor of a building in Wisbech.

Cambs Fire & Rescue Service crews from Wisbech, March and Stanground, along with crews from Outwell and Kings Lynn North in Norfolk, attended the blaze in Museum Square at 3pm.

Police officers also attended the scene for crowd control measures.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “Our Combined Fire Control received a call at just after 3pm reporting a building fire on Museum Square in Wisbech.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor of a building. 

“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 5.30pm. 

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

A police spokesman said: "We attended the scene at 3.12pm but our presence was merely for crowd control as quite a lot of people had gathered." 
 



