Five fire crews called to building blaze
- Credit: JULIET CAIRNS
Five fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out on the first floor of a building in Wisbech.
Cambs Fire & Rescue Service crews from Wisbech, March and Stanground, along with crews from Outwell and Kings Lynn North in Norfolk, attended the blaze in Museum Square at 3pm.
Police officers also attended the scene for crowd control measures.
A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “Our Combined Fire Control received a call at just after 3pm reporting a building fire on Museum Square in Wisbech.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the first floor of a building.
You may also want to watch:
“Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 5.30pm.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”
A police spokesman said: "We attended the scene at 3.12pm but our presence was merely for crowd control as quite a lot of people had gathered."
Most Read
- 1 Five fire crews called to building blaze
- 2 Businesses across the Fens reopen as lockdown restrictions ease
- 3 New offering can help 'encourage more participation in angling'
- 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 5 ‘The Duke of Edinburgh’s security team wouldn’t let him ride our tandem...’
- 6 Council to report 'accumulations of tributes' to police
- 7 Videographer captures lifeboat hoist at town boatyard
- 8 All you need to know about the new Vauxhall Mokka
- 9 Fully-funded place at grammar school's sixth form available for one pupil
- 10 Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections