News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Museum 'thrilled' to be shortlisted for national family award

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:49 PM July 7, 2021   
Wisbech Museum visit by The Duchess of Cornwall

Wisbech and Fenland Museum have been nominated for a national family friendly award. Here, children in Wisbech were treated to a visit from The Duchess of Cornwall who presented them with 50 new books. - Credit: Philip Mynott

Wisbech and Fenland Museum could be named as one the most popular heritage attractions in the UK after it was shortlisted for a national award. 

The museum has been nominated for the ‘Best Small Museum’ category in the Kids in Museums Family Friendly award. 

Undercover family judges will now assess each of the four museums up for the prize, with the winner for each category announced at a ceremony in October. 

Robert Bell, curator at Wisbech & Fenland Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated and thank all the families who took the time to make a nomination for putting us forward for this award. 

Wisbech Museum has been shortlisted for a national family friendly award

Wisbech and Fenland Museum has been shortlisted in the 'Best Small Museum' category at the Kids in Museums family friendly awards. - Credit: Historic England Archive

“We prioritise families and young people across our work and support young people of all ages to get involved with the museum’s collections with young volunteer opportunities and placements.” 

The awards, run by charity Kids in Museums, have taken place for the last 15 years where between April and June, families across the country vote for their favourite heritage attraction on the charity’s website. 

You may also want to watch:

Wisbech Museum
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Closure notice on tents

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Vicar backs call to remove homeless and their tents

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Diners who left Arbuckles without paying

Crime

Police enquiries continue into diners who refused to pay £200 bill

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Bodies were unearthed at Knobb’s Farm quarry in Somersham in east Cambridgeshire.

Heritage

Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to North Brink in Wisbech by British Gas, who believed there was a cannabis factory inside the house.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

£413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon