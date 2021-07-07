Published: 3:49 PM July 7, 2021

Wisbech and Fenland Museum have been nominated for a national family friendly award. Here, children in Wisbech were treated to a visit from The Duchess of Cornwall who presented them with 50 new books. - Credit: Philip Mynott

Wisbech and Fenland Museum could be named as one the most popular heritage attractions in the UK after it was shortlisted for a national award.

The museum has been nominated for the ‘Best Small Museum’ category in the Kids in Museums Family Friendly award.

Undercover family judges will now assess each of the four museums up for the prize, with the winner for each category announced at a ceremony in October.

Robert Bell, curator at Wisbech & Fenland Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be nominated and thank all the families who took the time to make a nomination for putting us forward for this award.

Wisbech and Fenland Museum has been shortlisted in the 'Best Small Museum' category at the Kids in Museums family friendly awards. - Credit: Historic England Archive

“We prioritise families and young people across our work and support young people of all ages to get involved with the museum’s collections with young volunteer opportunities and placements.”

The awards, run by charity Kids in Museums, have taken place for the last 15 years where between April and June, families across the country vote for their favourite heritage attraction on the charity’s website.