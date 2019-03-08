Wisbech Museum 'can't survive' unless visitors contribute to running costs
PUBLISHED: 11:28 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 20 September 2019
Archant
Wisbech Museum "can't survive" unless local people contribute to its running costs, bosses have announced.
Visitors are being asked to join a "supporters circle" to contribute a regular sum to keep the popular attraction free to everyone.
It comes as an annual grant from Fenland District Council for the museum was scrapped in recent years.
Trustees say that they need regular cash coming in to supplement funding costs.
Vice-chairman, David Ball, said: "Enormous progress has been made since the district council decided to remove all funding but we know that there are many people out there who want to be involved by helping financially on a regular basis.
"The museum cannot keep going in its present form unless we succeed in persuading as many local people as possible to join us in this combined effort."
People can join the circle by contributing at whatever level they choose - Townshend at £20 per month, Peckover at £10 per month or Clarkson at £5 per month.
It is hoped that supporters will join online using direct debit through the museum website www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk
Others who prefer to use paper can join by standing order using a leaflet which is now available in the museum reception area.
The purpose-built early Victorian museum is one of the oldest in the country.