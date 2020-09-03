Children, parents and grandparents enjoy safe ‘family bubble’ experience at museum

Getting stuck in to the first live event held at Wisbech Museum since lockdown. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS Archant

Wisbech and Fenland Museum celebrated the end of the school holidays by welcoming its first visitors for months to a safe ‘family bubble’ experience at the weekend.

The Moody family explored their own dedicated area in the museum. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS The Moody family explored their own dedicated area in the museum. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Each of the three families, who had pre-booked for a staggered arrival via the museum’s Facebook page, enjoyed the chance to explore the museum.

They also took part in a multi-generational craft session to create a Roman-style mosaic coaster.

More free socially distanced sessions for families will be happening through the school term, with the next scheduled for October 3, and others at half-term.

The weekend's activity was making a mosaic, Roman-style. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS The weekend's activity was making a mosaic, Roman-style. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Project officer Louise Haselgrove said: “The first family bubble day was booked up within 24 hours via Facebook and worked really well as parents - and in one case grandparents as well - all got stuck in and enjoyed every aspect of it along with the children.

“It has given us the opportunity to test our social distancing precautions, like the new one-way system before the Museum is able to open to the general public again.”

The White family from Wisbech St Mary visited with three generations.

Julie White said: “It was brilliant – a very well-thought-out activity. Adults and children enjoyed it, and we’d love to come back to future events.”

Details about future sessions will be advertised on Facebook.

The free sessions have been made possible thanks to funding provided by SHARE Museums East, Arts Council England, and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.