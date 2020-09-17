Advanced search

£19,000 museum grant to help develop digital exhibitions

PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 17 September 2020

Wisbech & Fenland Museum has received a grant of £19,000 following its temporary closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photos from the collection include the crowning of Three Holes May Queen, 1955 from the family album of former Wisbech mayor Wilfred Allen. Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

Wisbech & Fenland Museum has received a grant of £19,000 following its temporary closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photos from the collection include the crowning of Three Holes May Queen, 1955 from the family album of former Wisbech mayor Wilfred Allen. Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

Wisbech & Fenland Museum has received a grant of £19,000 following its temporary closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money from the Museums Association’s Esmèe Fairbairn Collections Fund has set up the ‘new conversations project’ which will use community volunteers to develop digital exhibitions and reach out to the public in new ways through social media.

Project officer Sarah Coleman said: “Wisbech and Fenland Museum has a fantastic collection and we want to put it out there online to better serve existing audiences and attract more people to engage with it. We’re delighted that this grant will enable us to do that.”

The museum staff have continued to work throughout the Covid-19 crisis, though the building has been closed to the public.

Limited numbers of visitors have recently been allowed for advance-booked events, such as ‘family bubble days’ and the recent Heritage Open Days – but a return to normal Tuesday to Saturday all-day free opening is not yet possible.

Curatorial assistant Sarah Cousins said: “Recent curator-led posts on social media have been a hit. We’ve had some great feedback with VJ day and local photos from the museum’s collection.

“It feels like people are getting behind the museum digitally, following, liking, adding their experiences and memories of the town and crucially adding to the stories of our Fenland.

“Every week we’re focusing on different parts of the collection on Facebook and Twitter.

“If you haven’t seen us online yet, take a look.”

