Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 09:39 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 14 May 2020

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

The family of a man who died in Wisbech at the weekend have released a photograph and paid tribute to their “beloved son.”

The body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech at around 5.10am on Saturday, May 9.

A post mortem examination concluded Mindaugas, of Princes Road, Wisbech, died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

MORE: Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Tomas Lazdauskas, 23, of Milner Road, Wisbech and Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Albany Road, Wisbech, appeared via video link at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 12) charged with his murder.

In a tribute Mindaugas’ family said: “We are devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son. He was much loved by us and our family and will be deeply missed.”

