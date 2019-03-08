Advanced search

Wisbech mum fears for young daughter's safety and may leave town because dirty needles are being dropped near her house

PUBLISHED: 17:03 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 04 November 2019

Chelsy Flynn, of Bramley Road, Wisbech took these photos of dirty needles that have been dumped in the alleyway next to her house. Picture: CHELSY FLYNN.

A Wisbech mum who moved from Manchester to "get my baby away from drugs and crime" says she might have to relocate again because of dirty needles in the alleyway by her house.

Chelsy Flynn, of Bramley Road, said she regularly sees and hears drug users injecting themselves in the "meeting point", leaving dirty needles and used foils on a path that is used by parents who take their children to school.

Police in the area have said they are upping patrols as a result of reports of drug paraphernalia in the area.

Miss Flynn, who moved to Wisbech in November 2018, said: "I moved from Manchester to get my baby away from drugs and crime. I was living in quite a rough area and stupidly moved here.

"I started noticing needles straight away - it's an ongoing problem. Even worse than in big cities.

"I saw a man the other day who walks his daughter to school, and he was pulling the needles out with gloves on. He was just sick of his daughter possibly stabbing herself on one.

Fed up with putting her daughter's life in danger, Miss Flynn contacted a case worker at Fenland Council but says she has not heard anything from them in weeks.

"I don't feel like they are bothered about my complaints and I'm actually disgusted at the council for expecting residents to live among this filth.

"They're saying that it is Clarion's problem as it's their property and that they've said they might put barriers up or close it altogether. But nothing's being done, so I suggested to the council that cameras would be a good idea.

"It's just really sad that they don't seem to be doing anything about it. I'm just really shocked that the council don't care. I'm just going to have to move to get her away from it because they are not going to do anything."

Police said: "We would strongly urge people to continue to report any information they have about drug-related activity to us," said a police spokesman.

"The more information we have, the better picture we can build and the more efficient we can be at targeting those responsible.

"People can report information to us by calling us on 101 or reporting this online via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report".

