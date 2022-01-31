£684k refurbished museum to re-open this week

Wisbech Museum (pictured) will re-open its doors on February 3 following a £684,000 restoration project. - Credit: Wisbech Museum

Wisbech Museum will re-open this week (Thursday February 3) following a major £684,000 restoration project largely funded by a grant from Historic England.

Specialist contractors, Brown and Ralph of Longstanton, have completed the majority of repairs to the roof and returned the museum close to the way it looked when its original builders signed off in 1847.

The museum’s leaking slate roof is now watertight after being replaced, windows have been repaired and resettled and a timber-framed glass ‘lantern’ and another glazed structure have been completely overhauled.

Visitors will get the chance to explore the main gallery, entrance lobby and library and, in the coming months, other rooms will become available.

It’s hoped that in the summer a new ground-floor entrance will open up.

Curator Robert Bell said: “As before, everyone’s welcome free of charge to come in and see what a marvellous job has been done.

“Displays in our original Victorian cabinets and glazed wall cases have been overhauled and anyone who’s been before – especially children – will find many exciting changes have been made.”

He added: “Some displays are still a work in progress so we hope visitors will return many times and find new exhibits that interest and intrigue them over the coming year.”

Contractors will remain onsite completing other works around the building as a further part of the restoration project.

Wisbech Museum will be open to the public between 10am and 4pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.