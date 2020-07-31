Wisbech Minor Injury Unit to reopen in two weeks’ time following months of covid closure

Wisbech’s Minor Injury Unit is to reopen in two weeks’ time following months of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The town’s MIU - which is located at North Cambs Hospital - will reopen on Monday August 17, with its opening hours being 8.30am to 6pm five days a week Monday to Friday. X-ray services will also be available from 9am to 5pm on those days.”

Dr Gary Howsam, chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The NHS is working hard to restart services that were temporarily closed or paused during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whilst COVID-19 has not gone away, it is important to reopen as many services as we can to support the health and wellbeing of our local community.”

Ely’s minor injury unit, meanwhile, will retain its extended opening hours – while plans are being put in place to reopen Doddington’s MIU during the autumn.