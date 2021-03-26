Published: 12:19 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM March 26, 2021

The minor injuries unit in Wisbech will reopen at the end of this month after being temporarily forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wisbech MIU will reopen Monday to Fridays, also with x-ray services, from Monday, March 29 following its Covid-19 closure.

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The NHS is working incredibly hard to restart services that were temporarily closed or paused during the continued response to COVID-19.

“We are pleased to confirm that Wisbech Minor Injury Unit will be reopening from Monday, March 29, from Monday to Friday 8.30am until 6pm with x-ray services available from 9am until 5pm on those days.”