News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Wisbech Minor Injury Unit to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:19 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 12:20 PM March 26, 2021
The Wisbech Minor Injury Unit (MIU) will reopen on Monday, March 29.

The Wisbech Minor Injury Unit (MIU) will reopen on Monday, March 29. - Credit: Archant

The minor injuries unit in Wisbech will reopen at the end of this month after being temporarily forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  

Wisbech MIU will reopen Monday to Fridays, also with x-ray services, from Monday, March 29 following its Covid-19 closure.  

Dr Gary Howsam, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The NHS is working incredibly hard to restart services that were temporarily closed or paused during the continued response to COVID-19.  

“We are pleased to confirm that Wisbech Minor Injury Unit will be reopening from Monday, March 29, from Monday to Friday 8.30am until 6pm with x-ray services available from 9am until 5pm on those days.” 

You may also want to watch:

NHS
Coronavirus
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 15-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Churchill Road in Wisbech

Emergency Services

Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Mayor Aigars Balsevics

Fenland District Council

Wisbech mayor stripped of pub licence over Covid breaches on Christmas Eve

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Aigars Balsevics adopting a 'civic business as usual' stance

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Civic business as usual for under fire Wisbech mayor

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Dr Liz Robin

Coronavirus | Special Report

Task force looks at why Covid-19 remains a problem for Wisbech

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus