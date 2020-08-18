Wisbech Minor Injury Unit reopens following months of covid closure
PUBLISHED: 09:06 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 18 August 2020
Archant
Wisbech’s Minor Injury Unit has reopened following months of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The town’s MIU - which is located at North Cambs Hospital - reopened on Monday August 17, with its opening hours being 8.30am to 6pm five days a week Monday to Friday.
X-ray services are also be available from 9am to 5pm on those days.
Dr Gary Howsam, chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The NHS is working hard to restart services that were temporarily closed or paused during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whilst COVID-19 has not gone away, it is important to reopen as many services as we can to support the health and wellbeing of our local community.”
MORE: MP re-assured closures of minor injury units he helped to save will only be temporary
Ely’s minor injury unit, meanwhile, will retain its extended opening hours of 8am to 8pm – while plans are being put in place to reopen Doddington’s MIU during the autumn.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.