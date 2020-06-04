Advanced search

All smiles at Fen McDonald’s drive-thru as takeaway opens for first time in weeks

PUBLISHED: 11:55 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 04 June 2020

Customers at Wisbech McDonald's on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

It was all smiles at a Fen McDonald’s restaurant after the drive-thru reopened for the first time in weeks after shutting due to coronavirus.

Customers at Wisbech McDonald’s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry HarrisCustomers at Wisbech McDonald’s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

The Cromwell Road store in Wisbech reopened its drive-thru on Wednesday, June 3 at 11am and the queue wrapped around a neighbouring carpark.

Our snapper was there to capture the moment fast food-loving customers got their hands on their first Big Mac or McNuggets meal in weeks.

Pictures show the smiles as they made their way through the contactless drive-thru and out the other side with their prize fit for Ronald himself.

Customers at Wisbech McDonald’s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry HarrisCustomers at Wisbech McDonald’s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “This [reopening] is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working.

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry HarrisCustomers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different.

“It will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

“Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

Customers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry HarrisCustomers at Wisbech McDonald�s on the first day of its drive-thru reopening on June 3. Picture: Terry Harris

There is a maximum spend in place, with a limit of £25 per order, while reduced hours, 11am to 10pm, are also implemented. McDonalds breakfast will not be returning.

