News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Mayor's magical but no mystery tour to see how her town ticks  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:45 PM May 30, 2022
Mayor Susan Wallwork at The Retreat

Mayor Susan Wallwork at The Retreat - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

With the sun shining and only days into her mayoral year of office, Susan Wallwork felt it was the perfect moment to get out and meet people.  

She decided that the small business community of Wisbech were  essential to the town’s heart and soul.  

And throughout Saturday she followed up that thought by popping into businesses to provide support and to find out how people are faring.  

Cllr Wallwork said it was a delight to meet so many hard working and enterprising small businesses. 

"It was a pleasure to visit lots of businesses and simply say hello to those who work hard to provide a great service in our town,” she said. 

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Pond World

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Pond World - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Past Times

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Past Times - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Linda's Wool N Yarn Shop

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Linda's Wool N Yarn Shop - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Ravenswood

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Ravenswood - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Mortgage Ability

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Mortgage Ability - Credit: Wisbech Tweet


“I can’t recommend enough that if you can, go visit our shops, chat to the staff and enjoy all that Wisbech has to offer.” 

Throughout the day there were moments for a quick cuppa, a slice or two of cake, and time to enjoy many of the shops and businesses that help Wisbech prosper.  

Clearly it has already begun to work for some of those she visited.  

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Robert Goddard

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Robert Goddard - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Post Office

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Post Office - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Royal Blue

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Royal Blue - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Bygones cafe and restaurant

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Bygones cafe and restaurant - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at The Snack Shack

Mayor Susan Wallwork at The Snack Shack - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Hazels Tootle Shack

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Hazels Tootle Shack - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Lillies cafe and restaurant

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Lillies cafe and restaurant - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Ridgeway Flowers

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Ridgeway Flowers - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Turpins Tuck

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Turpins Tuck - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Most Read

  1. 1 Cable fault caused power cut for more than 350 customers in Wisbech
  2. 2 Man arrested in Wisbech after illegally entering UK three times
  3. 3 Inspector knocks back plan for seven homes on edge of town
  1. 4 PROFILE: Steve Barclay – MP for NE Cambs and front man for Boris Johnson 
  2. 5 Man who ran 'fly-tippers paradise’ faces £32,000 bill 
  3. 6 Recap: Main road through Wisbech town centre shut after serious crash
  4. 7 Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
  5. 8 Man, 28, and boy, 15, arrested after major A1101 crash in Wisbech
  6. 9 Pupils tell Ofsted school so good they don't want to leave
  7. 10 Village barn struck by arsonists in 4am blaze

One shop said after photos of her day out were posted to social media “I have had many inquiries and quotes put out over the weekend for our fabulous buffets.  

“Thank you for your time and interest.”  

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Etcetera

Mayor Susan Wallwork at Etcetera - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

We put together a selection of the places she visited.  

Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Oluwagbemileke Awoyemi, 19, of North Brink, Wisbech, admitted all offences and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court

Peterborough Crown Court

Knife-wielding teen jailed after week-long crime spree in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Get Out escape room, with a blue sign and glass windows.

Days Out Guide | Gallery

Inside Wisbech's new 'Get Out' escape room

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Danny Biddle, who played a role in stealing a £57,000 BMW M4 from outside a house in Wisbech.

Cambridge Crown Court

Jailed: 58-year-old burglar who stole £57,000 BMW M4 in Wisbech

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 Welney Wash Road will be closed for five weeks this summer as a temporary flood barrier is installed.

Flooding

Village road closing for five weeks for temporary barrier installation

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon