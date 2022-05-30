With the sun shining and only days into her mayoral year of office, Susan Wallwork felt it was the perfect moment to get out and meet people.

She decided that the small business community of Wisbech were essential to the town’s heart and soul.

And throughout Saturday she followed up that thought by popping into businesses to provide support and to find out how people are faring.

Cllr Wallwork said it was a delight to meet so many hard working and enterprising small businesses.

"It was a pleasure to visit lots of businesses and simply say hello to those who work hard to provide a great service in our town,” she said.

“I can’t recommend enough that if you can, go visit our shops, chat to the staff and enjoy all that Wisbech has to offer.”

Throughout the day there were moments for a quick cuppa, a slice or two of cake, and time to enjoy many of the shops and businesses that help Wisbech prosper.

Clearly it has already begun to work for some of those she visited.

One shop said after photos of her day out were posted to social media “I have had many inquiries and quotes put out over the weekend for our fabulous buffets.

“Thank you for your time and interest.”

We put together a selection of the places she visited.