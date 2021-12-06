Auction winner Karen Smith enjoyed chauffeur-driven transport and a three-course lunch with bubbly whilst she caught up on old and current news with the Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Andrew Lynn.

Karen had ‘won’ her old school pal in an auction organised by fundraising coordinator, Toni Bird, as part of an evening’s charity event on November 27.

The auctions, raffles and refreshments during the event raised £1,000 for Wisbech’s Alan Hudson day treatment centre.

Mayor of Wisbech Cllr Andrew Lynn (R) enjoying a meal with 'auction' winner Karen Smith (R). - Credit: Karen Smith

“It was really lovely to catch up with Karen as we hadn’t done since our school days.” said Cllr Lynn.

“I am truly thankful to Prezzo who surprised us by providing our lunch free of charge as their donation to this worthy cause!”

Toni Bird said: “The mayor had agreed to be ‘auctioned’ but didn't go under the hammer until a few days later to allow additional ticket sales.

“We’re really grateful for his continued support.”

Karen Smith (R) was chauffeured to Prezzo in Wisbech for her three-course meal with Cllr Andrew Lynn. - Credit: Wisbech Town Council

