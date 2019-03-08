Advanced search

Wisbech martial arts students take home 20 trophies at national competition

PUBLISHED: 15:57 29 May 2019

Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club competitors. Back row: Instructor master Donna Harvey, Oliver Gathercole, Sophia Stanton, Tracey Kym Gooch, Nakita Davies, Dean Frost, Isaac Ashworth - Participation Medal. Front row: Emilia Targanska, Lily Davies, Samantha Ashworth and Isabella Gathercole.

Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club competitors. Back row: Instructor master Donna Harvey, Oliver Gathercole, Sophia Stanton, Tracey Kym Gooch, Nakita Davies, Dean Frost, Isaac Ashworth - Participation Medal. Front row: Emilia Targanska, Lily Davies, Samantha Ashworth and Isabella Gathercole.

Archant

Martial arts students from Wisbech took home 20 trophies at a national competition.

Ten students from Wisbech & Kings Lynn Tang Soo Do Martial Arts Club travelled to Nottingham to represent their club in the 2019 World Tang Soo Do association National Championship.

The championship was held at the David Ross sports centre on Saturday May 11 and there were around 400 competitors in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

Wisbech & Kings Lynn students won 20 trophies over four categories: weapons, forms, sparring and team forms.

Donna Harvey, who runs the club, said: "I'm so proud of all of my students; it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to prepare for a competition like this one.

"Their hard work really has paid off. They are now all preparing for the European championship, which will be held in Holland in October.

"Then we are off to Wales for the regional championship in November. Next year, 2020, I hope these students will have qualified to attend the World Championship in USA representing Great Britain."

