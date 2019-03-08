Advanced search

Vehicles could be banned from Wisbech Market Place if new proposals get agreed

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 October 2019

After years of fighting for it and widespread support from residents, vehicles could finally be banned from Wisbech Market Place - if the town council’s new traffic management scheme is agreed. Picture: ACUITUS.

After years of fighting for it and widespread support from residents, vehicles could finally be banned from Wisbech Market Place - if the town council's new traffic management scheme is agreed. Picture: ACUITUS.

Vehicles could be banned from Wisbech Market Place - if the town council's new traffic management scheme is agreed.

Wisbech Town Council hopes that pedestrianisation of the area will "provide social, environmental and economic benefits for those who live in the town, work in the town or visit the town".

The council has been considering pedestrianisation for years now and in 2018 a survey called for a 'car-free continental redesign'.

In an online public consultation carried out in August last year, two thirds of people said they supported the proposal of pedestrianisation idea.

However some expressed concerns over disabled parking and access for businesses and residents.

The council say the updated plan - which is now open to public consultation - aims to improve the area "as a trading and community space" and that they hope a new "enhancement scheme" will "add vitality and vibrancy to the town".

The new scheme would prevent parking between 7am and 4pm on all days of the week; however access into High Street via Hill Street will remain open to vehicles for most of each day.

"Furthermore, as a means of attempting to address some of on-street parking issues within the town centre, the proposed traffic management arrangements include the installation of parking restrictions (double-yellow lines) along Hill Street and High Street," said a council spokesman.

Permanent access would be maintained at all times for pedestrians and cyclists and special arrangements would be made to provide access for delivery vehicles between 7am and 10am daily.

The scheme would see gates installed at Church Terrace, Market Street and at the junction of Market Place/High Street.

Little Church Street would also be included in the pedestrianised area.

And while concerns were originally raised about disabled parking spaces, the council plan to increase the number of bays in the Empire Theatre area (and possibly at other locations).

To share your views on the traffic management scheme with the council, send them by email to info@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk or by letter to Wisbech Town Council, 1 North Brink, Wisbech, PE13 1JR."

The closing date for the council's receipt of representations is Friday November 8.

