Advanced search

Video

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

PUBLISHED: 14:01 13 June 2020

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Archant

Buy local. Stay local. Shop local. The message from Wisbech as it begins the journey out of lockdown.

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

The market is at the heart of the community and although it carried on with limited stalls, it is looking to getting back to something approaching normality.

Reaction to the re-awakening of the market was welcoming during our visit.

Many customers are venturing out for the first time in months into the town centre and those shops re-opening on Monday, hope the sun continues to beat down on the town.

There’s never been a better moment to support our town, our community and our bustling market and independent shops.

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Life may have changed. It may be more challenging. And social distancing may be here for some time to come.

But Wisbech, its market, its shops, its atmosphere and, now its customers, are on the way back.

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘I supported him to become mayor - quite frankly I wish I had never done so’ says fellow ward councillor after Tory defects to independent group

What Cllr Steve Tierney wrote about his fellow ward councillor Michael Hill: “I campaigned for Michael Hill to be elected on several occasions (often when he did little or no campaigning himself) and I supported him in various roles and to become mayor.I wish I had never done so.” Picture: ARCHANT

Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

Most Read

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

‘I supported him to become mayor - quite frankly I wish I had never done so’ says fellow ward councillor after Tory defects to independent group

What Cllr Steve Tierney wrote about his fellow ward councillor Michael Hill: “I campaigned for Michael Hill to be elected on several occasions (often when he did little or no campaigning himself) and I supported him in various roles and to become mayor.I wish I had never done so.” Picture: ARCHANT

Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Under achievement’ ‘aggressive competition’ and now coronavirus blamed for drop in income from £38m county council’s student housing investment

Cambridgeshire County Council bought the 251 bed Brunswick House on Newmarket Road, Cambridge, for £38 million. The complex comprises luxurious student accommodation and the council said at the time it would make a good return on its investment.

Two arrested by Cambridgeshire police on suspicion of murder

Police investigating a murder in Peterborough have made three further arrests.Police were called at 9.42am yesterday (12 June) to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT

Thurlow Nunn reopens showrooms after disinfecting all cars

The sales team at Thurlow Nunn Vauxhall in Norwich. Showrooms are now reopening. Pic: Archant library
Drive 24