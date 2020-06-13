Video

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Archant

Buy local. Stay local. Shop local. The message from Wisbech as it begins the journey out of lockdown.

The market is at the heart of the community and although it carried on with limited stalls, it is looking to getting back to something approaching normality.

Reaction to the re-awakening of the market was welcoming during our visit.

Many customers are venturing out for the first time in months into the town centre and those shops re-opening on Monday, hope the sun continues to beat down on the town.

There’s never been a better moment to support our town, our community and our bustling market and independent shops.

Life may have changed. It may be more challenging. And social distancing may be here for some time to come.

But Wisbech, its market, its shops, its atmosphere and, now its customers, are on the way back.

