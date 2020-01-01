Advanced search

Councillor Hoy – an apology

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 March 2020

On August 26, 2019, the Wisbech Standard published a photograph showing that the car boot rules were being broken in the market place with items strewn across the floor.

In the article, town council leader Samantha Hoy promised action to stop any abuse of policy regarding the car boot sale.

However it has since emerged that the photograph of the items – which we stated had been taken on Sunday, August 18 – had in fact been taken in April and at one of the Thursday car boots. Editor John Elworthy said: “I apologise to Cllr Hoy for our error in stating the date of when the photograph was taken. The photograph was published in good faith and although it showed a clear breach of the rules for trading, it was not taken on the day we stated.”

