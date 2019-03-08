Wisbech man who used 'blunt force trauma' against a kitten given suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping animals for 15 years

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

A 22 -year-old man from Wisbech has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping any pet for 15 years after being found guilty of inflicting serious injuries to a kitten.

James Robert Callaby of Newlands House, Tindall Close, was sentenced by Peterborough magistrates on October 9.

Callaby first appeared before magistrates in May when he pleaded guilty but at a hearing on September 13 he was found guilty.

Magistrates imposed a prison sentence of 24 weeks suspended for 18 months after hearing he had caused "unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black female kitten".

Callaby was also given an 18 month supervision order, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work over the next year, told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £620.

The charge against him alleged he inflicted "non-accidental injury, namely blunt force trauma" to the right side of the kitten's head.

The offence, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, said that Callaby "knew or ought to reasonably have known" the consequences his actions would have caused. The charge alleged he failed to 'exercise and supervision in protection of the kitten from harm'.