Leslie Boyce has shed over 10 stone in just over four months after joining up with personal trainer Ryan Buckley. Left: Leslie before and right, him after his weight loss. - Credit: Ryan Buckley

A man who was battling depression says he has found a new lease of life after losing more than 10 stone in just over four months.

Leslie Boyce of Wisbech, nicknamed ‘Bear’, had put on weight after studying at university, which impacted both his physical and mental health.

He said: “I was in an abusive relationship and it left me with severe depression and anxiety.

“To top that off, I was being told ‘autistic people can't work’ and other life-limiting things.”

Leslie had been attending PureGym inside Tesco Extra in Wisbech before he met personal trainer Ryan Buckley on July 29 for a consultation.

“I was assisting a member who was performing pull-ups and Leslie was using the squat rack besides us,” Ryan said.

“When I met him, Leslie weighed 211kg (33.2 stone) and he was very socially awkward and shy.

“He said he would never be able to ever hang from a bar like that, so I told him I’d get him there.”

Since then, Leslie has been keeping to a Keto diet, a plan consisting of low carbohydrates with high fats to help lose weight without hunger.

The 34-year-old takes part in one session a week with Ryan, including slam balls, an assault bike and a sled which Ryan said “he can move with over 300kg on it.

“He used to go to the gym late to hide, but now he’s there at random times in the day.

“He’s attacking each day and not hiding at home anymore.”

Leslie now weighs 146kg, or 22.9 stone, and is now free of medication for depression.

He said: “I’m faster, fitter, stronger, happier; it’s really starting to feel like I can do anything!”

It is progress that Ryan feels can be motivational to others who may want to get fitter or have gone through a similar experience to Leslie.

Ryan is also planning for Leslie to have a makeover as well as buy some new fitness attire as a reward for reaching his goals.

“So many people are buzzing and taking motivation from him and the way he now carries himself,” said Ryan.

“He’s not shy of hard work.

“When I first met Leslie there’s no way he would’ve entered an unknown, busy and loud place like that but now, he couldn’t care less.”