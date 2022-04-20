Jamie Robinson's family ahead of Mark Laws' 201-mile run to Old Trafford in his memory. L-R Jamie's stepson Finnley Docherty, Norwich City manager Dean Smith, son Archie Robinson (front), father-in-law Tony Laws, wife Victoria, brother-in-law Mark Laws, and mother-in-law Jane Laws and - Credit: Matthew Usher

Norwich City fan Mark Laws ran, walked and hobbled nearly 220 miles to Old Trafford in memory of his brother-in-law who died of Covid last year.

Mark set off on his challenge from Carrow Road on April 10 and took on marathon-like distances each day for a week to reach Manchester ahead of the Canaries' clash with the Red Devils on Saturday.

The feat was inspired by Jamie Robinson, manager of Howdens Kitchens of Wisbech, who passed away on February 7 2021 aged 31.

"I feel I got off lightly," Mark said, who admittedly did no training for the gruelling trek.

"My ankles are sore from the first two days, where I did about 30 of the 65 miles off-road - on mud and very soft, uneven ground.

"There were points where we were crawling through dykes and bramble bushes - it was a nightmare."

He added that due to navigation issues, he racked up an extra 15 to 20 miles on to his already eye-watering mileage.

He also stopped off in Wisbech en route to meet up with family members including Jamie’s widow Tori and her two children.

Mark's efforts have raised more than £6,500, which he will split between six organisations and charities, the NHS, Widowed and Young, Winston's Wish and Miles4Meals, as well as the Norwich City and Manchester United Community Foundations.

He added: "It was a very surreal experience. I'm sure it will start to sink in that it actually happened in a few days' time.

"The highlight was definitely the amount of support and generosity that I got. The world of social media can be a venomous place at times but everything I received was positive.

"The amount of people that came and ran with me - little things like that made my experience nothing but positive."

The 40-year-old personal trainer and development coach, who now lives in Wisbech, was pitch side ahead of kick-off drumming up support from both home and away fans.

He added: "It was very surreal. The whole stadium erupted into a round of applause. It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up when you're stood in the middle of all that."

To donate to those supported by Mark's challenge, visit linktr.ee/marklaws2011.