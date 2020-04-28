Ex-MMA star’s marathon fundraiser goes above and beyond for NHS workers

Charlie Day and girlfriend Emma took part in their fundraiser to raise money for NHS workers on the frontlne against the coronavirus. Picture: CHARLIE DAY Archant

A Wisbech man has said he feels “very proud” after his marathon fundraiser to help NHS workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic reached over its £1,000 target.

Charlie Day decided to launch his ‘Our Marathon’ fundraiser to allow those due to compete in this year’s London Marathon on Sunday (April 26) to complete a mile of any exercise before nominating 25 other people to achieve the 26-mile goal.

With the help of friends from as far as Hong Kong and residents from the Fens, the ex-mixed martial artist managed to raise over £1,300, and now, he wants to take his idea to the next level.

Charlie said: “Me, my partner and dog Miya set off at 6am for our first mile. I carried 20kg of weight in a backpack and dedicated the first mile to Captain Tom Moore and all military personnel involved in the fight against coronavirus.

“Emma completed 15.5 miles and I completed the full 26 miles on the day. We both originally planned on completing a single mile each, so I think it’s fair to say we went the extra mile.

“We had a few people get involved in the challenge and we actually did 156.5miles with everyone’s efforts combined.

“We exceeded our initial £1,000 target, which I am very proud of, but I am even more proud of everyone else that came together and got involved to help make a difference.”

He added: “We are working on how we can take the fundraiser to the next level, raise more money and get more people involved.

“Once this is all over, we would love to put on a #MYmile #OURmarathon charity event in the future in support of the NHS and care workers who were on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.”

To donate to Charlie’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/35eiAM7.