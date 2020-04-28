Advanced search

Ex-MMA star’s marathon fundraiser goes above and beyond for NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 12:54 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 28 April 2020

Charlie Day and girlfriend Emma took part in their fundraiser to raise money for NHS workers on the frontlne against the coronavirus. Picture: CHARLIE DAY

Charlie Day and girlfriend Emma took part in their fundraiser to raise money for NHS workers on the frontlne against the coronavirus. Picture: CHARLIE DAY

A Wisbech man has said he feels “very proud” after his marathon fundraiser to help NHS workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic reached over its £1,000 target.

Charlie Day decided to launch his ‘Our Marathon’ fundraiser to allow those due to compete in this year’s London Marathon on Sunday (April 26) to complete a mile of any exercise before nominating 25 other people to achieve the 26-mile goal.

With the help of friends from as far as Hong Kong and residents from the Fens, the ex-mixed martial artist managed to raise over £1,300, and now, he wants to take his idea to the next level.

Charlie said: “Me, my partner and dog Miya set off at 6am for our first mile. I carried 20kg of weight in a backpack and dedicated the first mile to Captain Tom Moore and all military personnel involved in the fight against coronavirus.

“Emma completed 15.5 miles and I completed the full 26 miles on the day. We both originally planned on completing a single mile each, so I think it’s fair to say we went the extra mile.

“We had a few people get involved in the challenge and we actually did 156.5miles with everyone’s efforts combined.

“We exceeded our initial £1,000 target, which I am very proud of, but I am even more proud of everyone else that came together and got involved to help make a difference.”

He added: “We are working on how we can take the fundraiser to the next level, raise more money and get more people involved.

“Once this is all over, we would love to put on a #MYmile #OURmarathon charity event in the future in support of the NHS and care workers who were on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.”

To donate to Charlie’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/35eiAM7.

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

LETTER: Strange ‘light stars’ above the Fens that are NOT part of the SpaceX project

Phil Weaver photographed the lights above his home on Queens Road in Wisbech. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

